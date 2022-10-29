Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.03 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $68.03 million and $8.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004922 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

