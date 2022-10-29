Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.03 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $68.03 million and $8.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004922 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002953 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011896 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000479 BTC.
Metal Token Profile
Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.
Metal Token Trading
