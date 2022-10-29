Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $5,098.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

