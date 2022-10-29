Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.80 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00018974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,638,884 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

