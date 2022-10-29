MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 31st

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 31st.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

