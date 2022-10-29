Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 5.4%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,683% from the average daily volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Microwave Filter Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
About Microwave Filter
Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microwave Filter (MFCO)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.