Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.37-$8.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.37-8.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.50.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.61. 839,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 752.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.