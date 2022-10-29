Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $528.36 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Mina has a total market cap of $528.36 million and approximately $151.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.78 or 0.31891673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012458 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 723,949,854 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 723,187,171.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.76916647 USD and is up 28.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $61,386,648.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

