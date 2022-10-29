Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $23.83. 354,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $16,405,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,735,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 143,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.