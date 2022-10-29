Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MIRM traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $23.83. 354,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $30.55.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
