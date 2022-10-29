MKM Partners Trims Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Target Price to $118.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

