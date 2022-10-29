Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.73. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.75- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.13.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.50. The company had a trading volume of 578,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.55. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,001,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.