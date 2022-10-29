Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.07

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $7.46. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 21,335 shares.

Several research firms have commented on MRCC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $164.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 277.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

