MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.52% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 202,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,496. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,085,298 in the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.