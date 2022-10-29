Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.69 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $99.87 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,757.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00271062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00719234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00569356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00231237 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

