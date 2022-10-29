National Bank Financial Trims NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price to C$13.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NFYEF opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

