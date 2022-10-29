Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.3 %

NAII traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 2,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.