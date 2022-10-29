Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00135411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00245736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065392 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00018913 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,735,599 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

