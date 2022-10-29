NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NAVER Corp (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $118.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of NAVER from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
NAVER Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NAVER (NHNCF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for NAVER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAVER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.