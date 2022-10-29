NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $229.53 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $229.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00014822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00088523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007155 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,566,020 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,566,020 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.07711899 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $186,972,427.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.