Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $2.07 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00009937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and $4.05 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,625,891 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,066 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

