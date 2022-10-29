Nervos Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.78 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $120.64 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,747.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00267024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00126051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00711486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00563542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00232113 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

