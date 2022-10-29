Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $330.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $226.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 40,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.