Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

