NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

NEXE Innovations stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.95.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

