NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $79.03. 9,123,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,956,626. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

