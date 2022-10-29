Nexum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $302,238.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

