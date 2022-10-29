NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.25.

NFI opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The company has a market cap of C$717.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.95 million. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

