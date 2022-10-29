Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 70,713 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 57.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, insider Eric Singer purchased 64,007 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Singer acquired 64,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,166.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 160,501 shares of company stock valued at $857,916. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immersion Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.