Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $953,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

