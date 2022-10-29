Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

NSC stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.