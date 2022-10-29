Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPI. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.10.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The firm has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.65.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$556.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.9199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

