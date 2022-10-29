NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,264.55 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.