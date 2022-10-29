NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $175.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

