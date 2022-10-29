NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 927 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $313.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

