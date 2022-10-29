NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

