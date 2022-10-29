Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $203,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

DAR stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

