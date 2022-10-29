Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $239.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $240.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $7,113,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

