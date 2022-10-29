Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

