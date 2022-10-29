Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 101 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,619 shares of company stock worth $9,409,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

