Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 260 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 388,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,536,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,536,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $1,586,411 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

