Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 600 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $250.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

