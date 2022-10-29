Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 487,693.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,985,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

