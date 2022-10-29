Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.38 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $273.81 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

