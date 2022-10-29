Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $20.20 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $484.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $491.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

