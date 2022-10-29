Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $23.05 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $192.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.88. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

