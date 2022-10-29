Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.