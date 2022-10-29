Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.94% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $276.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

