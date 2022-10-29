Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,056,649 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,056,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 7.09% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,345,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,626,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

