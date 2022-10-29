NSUR COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $55,386.00 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $55,386.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.67 or 0.31844510 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012437 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

