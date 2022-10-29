Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

