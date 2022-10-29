Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NUMV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 124,499 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

